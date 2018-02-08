How to watch the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics

The Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, begins Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT, and for the first time ever, a U.S. audience will be able to stream the action LIVE as it unfolds.

How, when and where to watch the Opening Ceremony

Stream LIVE on NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports app: Friday at 6 a.m. ET (Stream here)

Watch on TV: Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC (Stream here)

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will live stream the Opening Ceremony on Friday morning. The live coverage from PyeongChang will begin Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 a.m. ET on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, and will feature the pageantry and the Parade of Nations with world feed graphics and the event’s natural sound (without commentators). Live streaming of all Olympic competition has occurred at every Games since London 2012.

NBC’s primetime Olympics host Mike Tirico and co-host Katie Couric anchor the Opening Ceremony for the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, which will air in primetime, Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. This fully-produced presentation of the Opening Ceremony will feature interviews and athlete profiles, as well as commentary from Joshua Cooper Ramo, Co-CEO of Kissinger Associates, who discussed culture and geo-political issues for NBC during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The NBC-produced primetime show of the Opening Ceremony will also be available so simulstream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. This simulstream will feature a new Enhanced streaming experience, featuring real-time fact cards and trivia about the athletes, ceremony, countries and more as the show unfolds. Enhanced streaming experiences will be available for all primetime show simulstreams, as well as all figure skating and Alpine skiing event streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.