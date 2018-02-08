Nashville standoff suspect now facing federal, local charges

A Nashville man will now face federal charges after allegedly firing multiple shots into his apartment complex Wednesday morning, starting a standoff with police that lasted several hours and wounded an officer.

Justin Jerome Jones, 29, was charged with three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm by US Attorney Don Cochran of the Middle Tennessee District.

Jones reportedly went outside the at the Tony-Sudekum Apartments on Charles E. Davis Boulevard with his 11-year-old daughter, which is when he was allegedly seen on surveillance video firing shots into the ground just after 7 a.m. with his daughter standing nearby. Jones then went back inside the apartment.

Officers responded to the apartment complex and set up a perimeter. Sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m., Jones allegedly fired shots from inside the apartment that hit Hutcheson in the shoulder. The bullet hit Hutcheson's vest but did not penetrate.

Metro Police also charged Jones with felony aggravated assault for firing his gun near his daughter.

Jones has a criminal history, including a conviction in an aggravated robbery case that happened 12 years ago at this same apartment complex. Police said he also has two robbery convictions in Ohio and was supposed to be on supervised release until 2021.

If convicted, officials say Jones could also face up to 10 years in prison for each aggravated robbery case.

His local and federal court appearances have not been announced.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.