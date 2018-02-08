8 mid-state schools cancel illness amid worst flu season

Eight Middle Tennessee school districts have closed their doors this week because the flu is so widespread.

Nearly 130 teachers were out sick Wednesday in Wilson County, and school administrators had trouble finding substitutes because they were getting sick. Wilson County Schools announced it was closed Thursday and Friday due to illness.

News4 spoke Wilson County Heather Bender said her son caught the flu twice this winter.

"The first time it took him a week, a week and a half just to feel kind of normal again. He was just, he was miserable," Bender said.

She's not only worried about her 9-year-old son Jacob but her baby on the way. She does not want her son to come home from Watertown Elementary with another illness.

"I'm not hyper vigilant about colds or anything like that. But when there's something this serious going around, I get really paranoid because he has had so many health issues," she said.

Cleaning crews are disinfecting every school in the districts that have closed this week. Wilson County Schools Spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said the district hires custodial contractors to sanitize the schools.

"The only thing that I believe can be done to make things better is if the teachers walk through at the end of the day with water, a spray bottle and bleach and spraying everything down," said Bender.

Some parents told News4 doctor's offices are feeling the demand for flu test kits. Companies that make them are working double time to ship them out. Bender said her son once had a false negative result and then later tested positive. She said it's concerning the flu can spread without a person even showing symptoms.

"The fact that the death toll of it is so high and there's that new flu on top of it, it makes things a lot more scary," Bender said. "Spreading it around school, it's not something that you can avoid. I stay at home, so there's no sense in sending him to school sick when I'm here anyway. The problem isn't always that kids are being sent to school sick. Sometimes it's just that they don't know they have it."

If you get a false result on a rapid flu test kit, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said doctors are supposed to treat you like you have the flu if you're showing the symptoms. You can also ask to get a more advanced test in case the virus is mimicking the flu. According to a CNN report, adenovirus can mimic the flu and is difficult to diagnose because doctors may not test for the virus.

The Tennessee Department of Health said it is not aware of any Tamiflu shortages. Officials said pharmacies can transfer prescriptions if your local pharmacy is out of Tamiflu.

