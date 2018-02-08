Who is U.S. curler Matt Hamilton's celebrity doppelganger?

This is Matt Hamilton, member of the U.S. Olympic mixed doubles and men's curling teams:
Hamilton and his sister/teammate Becca have become instant celebrities in their first couple of days in PyeongChang. Although he wasn't a hugely well-known athlete before the Olympics, people feel like they've seen Hamilton before. With his blond mustache and love of hats, he bears a strong resemblance to other famous athletes, though it's been tough to pinpoint exactly who.
Many have said he looks like another mustachioed blond with a love of red hats - Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid.
But with Hamilton being a Wisconsin native, he sees himself in another football star, one who also calls Wisconsin home - Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.
