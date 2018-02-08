Murfreesboro PD officer fired following speeding indictment in fatal crash

Eight Middle Tennessee school districts have closed their doors this week because the flu is so widespread. Nearly 130 teachers were out sick Wednesday in Wilson County, and school administrators had trouble finding substitutes because they were getting sick. Wilson County Schools announced it was closed Thursday and Friday due to illness. News4 spoke Wilson County Heather Bender said her son caught the flu twice this winter.More >>
An officer at the center of a News 4 I-Team investigation has been fired by the Murfreesboro Police Department. Officer Jason McGriff was terminated on Wednesday one day after he was arrested in connection to his involvement in a deadly crash on I-24 last June.More >>
Budget cuts at a local school have led to a new, positive collaboration.More >>
The University of Tennessee's president says vandals at the Chattanooga campus have tried to cover up posters for black history month with ones referencing Adolf Hitler.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn plans on retiring later this year.More >>
Eighteen states, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups are urging an appeals court to overturn a coal ash cleanup order at a federal utility's Tennessee plant.More >>
A top adviser to U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate campaign says the Republican has reserved nearly $1 million for a statewide TV advertising buy before the Aug. 2 primary.More >>
Joshua Hockett, 19, is charged with criminal homicide. He was booked into jail just before 2 a.m. Thursday and is being held on $150,000 bond.More >>
Crews had to rescue a man who was trapped when his car flipped and rolled into a creek in north Nashville.More >>
A Metro school bus was involved in a wreck on Edmondson Pike in south Nashville on Thursday morning.More >>
He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >>
People with the flu often experience fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and/or fatigue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some -- more commonly children -- may also have vomiting and/or diarrhea.More >>
Chelsea Haley joined Teach for America to make a difference in a low-income school.More >>
Children complained about parents who were robbed of their personalities and turned into zombies. Residents remembered slurring their words and being unable to think or stay awake.More >>
A standoff south of downtown Nashville was posted on Facebook Live as it was happening, and police are not happy about it.More >>
Joshua Hockett, 19, is charged with criminal homicide. He was booked into jail just before 2 a.m. Thursday and is being held on $150,000 bond.More >>
Military exercises will take place from 6 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday in Murfreesboro.More >>
The story, titled "In Defense of Hazing," has now been removed from the newspaper's website.More >>
Lenovo Services is recalling 78,000 of their Thinkpad X1 Carbon Laptops after discovering an unfastened screw can damage the battery, causing it to overheat and posing a fire hazard.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office estimates employers will likely withhold between $10 and $15 billion less from workers every month. Meaning more money for you.More >>
