Murfreesboro PD officer fired following speeding indictment in fatal crash

An officer at the center of a News 4 I-Team investigation has been fired by the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Officer Jason McGriff was terminated on Wednesday one day after he was arrested in connection with a deadly crash last June.

McGriff turned himself into the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. He was released from jail after posting $5,000 bail.

Last month McGriff was indicted for speeding in connection with the crash that killed Dianne Nigro on I-24.

Nigro and her family, who live in San Diego, were headed to the airport after spending a week visiting relatives in Middle Tennessee.

McGriff was off-duty at the time. A THP incident report states McGriff was “unable to stop” and hit the back of a car stopped in traffic.

Murfreesboro Police hired McGriff in April 2017, meaning he was under his 12-month probationary period, according to spokeswoman Amy Norville.

"The administrative action followed review of the 'facts and circumstances' related to McGriff's actions while off-duty June 4, 2017," Norville wrote in an e-mail. "McGriff, 25, had been the subject of an investigation being conducted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol."

The New 4 I-Team discovered McGriff received six speeding citations between 2011 and 2015.

The I-Team reached out to McGriff for comment but did not hear back.

This is a developing story.

