High schoolers step up as tutors amid budget cuts

John Overton High students spend some time each Tuesday helping out the younger students at McMurray Middle. (WSMV)

Budget cuts at a local school have led to a new, positive collaboration.

McMurray Middle School was forced to make cuts to its after-school tutoring program. But the community and a few teenagers have come forward to find a solution: High schoolers at John Overton are stepping up as tutors.

Three students who spoke with News4 say they don’t want to pursue teaching as a career. But right now, they’re having fun reflecting on their youth and helping others.

“You only meet so many people when you’re young, and it’s nice once you get older to see how you used to act, or how you used to be,” said Tyler, a freshman at John Overton.

Another student said the successes make the whole process worth it.

“Seeing how happy they are once they get their report card, and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, I got an A, oh my god, I got a B! Oh my god I did so good!’ And they you’re just like, ‘I did that, I helped,’” laughed Tiffany, a junior.

The program is set to continue each Tuesday through March.

