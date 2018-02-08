Black History Month posters covered by Hitler ones on UTC campus

The University of Tennessee's president says vandals at the Chattanooga campus have tried to cover up posters for black history month with ones referencing Adolf Hitler.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn plans on retiring later this year.More >>
Eighteen states, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups are urging an appeals court to overturn a coal ash cleanup order at a federal utility's Tennessee plant.More >>
A top adviser to U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate campaign says the Republican has reserved nearly $1 million for a statewide TV advertising buy before the Aug. 2 primary.More >>
Joshua Hockett, 19, is charged with criminal homicide. He was booked into jail just before 2 a.m. Thursday and is being held on $150,000 bond.More >>
Crews had to rescue a man who was trapped when his car flipped and rolled into a creek in north Nashville.More >>
A Metro school bus was involved in a wreck on Edmondson Pike in south Nashville on Thursday morning.More >>
The number of children being shot in Nashville is growing faster than any other age group. Between 2016 and 2017, the number of juveniles shot between the ages of zero and 12 increased by nearly 67 percent.More >>
Police arrested 29-year-old Justin Jones around 2 p.m. after the standoff at the Tony Sudekum Apartments on Charles E. Davis Boulevard.More >>
The story, titled "In Defense of Hazing," has now been removed from the newspaper's website.More >>
