Lindsey Vonn finally arrives in PyeongChang after travel delays - WSMV News 4

Lindsey Vonn finally arrives in PyeongChang after travel delays

Posted: Updated:
By: Seth Rubinroit

Lindsey Vonn does everything fast, but even the 2010 Olympic downhill champion is not immune to travel delays. 



Vonn posted on social media that her flight was delayed:



After deplaning from her original aircraft, Vonn asked her followers whether it would take her “under 24 hours” or “over 24 hours” to get to Seoul. 



Turns out it was a push, because the journey took exactly 24 hours:



Vonn made sure to thank the crew for getting her to the 2018 Winter Games:



Vonn’s dog, Lucy, seemed affected by the jetlag:



 



Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.