Mee McCormick's Sweet Potato Brownies

A Valentines Day Treat That Isn’t a Cheat!

Ingredients

3 eggs

¼ cup of maple syrup or honey

½ cup melted coconut oil & extra for greasing your pan

¾ cup almond meal

1/3 cup cocoa powder or cacao powder

1 teaspoon of baking powder

I cup of cooked and puree sweet potatoes

optional chocolate chips (vegan available) or chopped nuts of choice can be added)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease baking pan with coconut oil.

Whisk eggs, honey/maple syrup, and coconut oil until well combined. In a separate bowl, combine almond meal, cocoa powder and baking powder.

Whisk dry ingredients into the wet. Fold in sweet potatoes. Pour brownie batter into baking pan and bake for 30 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.