TBI Director Mark Gwyn to retire later this year

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn plans on retiring later this year.

Gwyn made the announcement to TBI employees on Thursday morning.

It's not clear when exactly Gwyn will be retiring.

News 4 is working to obtain more information.

