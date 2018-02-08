Driver flips car into creek in north Nashville - WSMV News 4

Driver flips car into creek in north Nashville

Posted: Updated:
The crash happened along Grizzard Avenue. (WSMV) The crash happened along Grizzard Avenue. (WSMV)
The man was not injured when the car flipped. (WSMV) The man was not injured when the car flipped. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police responded after a driver flipped his car and rolled into a creek in north Nashville.

The wreck happened on Grizzard Avenue, which is off Dickerson Pike.

Police said the man was driving downhill when he hit some ice and lost control of the vehicle.

Fortunately, the man was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.