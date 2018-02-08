Driver flips car into creek in north Nashville

The man was not injured when the car flipped. (WSMV)

The crash happened along Grizzard Avenue. (WSMV)

Police responded after a driver flipped his car and rolled into a creek in north Nashville.

The wreck happened on Grizzard Avenue, which is off Dickerson Pike.

Police said the man was driving downhill when he hit some ice and lost control of the vehicle.

Fortunately, the man was not injured in the crash.

