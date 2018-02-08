No injuries reported in south Nashville school bus crash

The other vehicle involved in the crash was damaged. (WSMV)

A Metro school bus was involved in a wreck on Edmondson Pike in south Nashville on Thursday morning.

Several children were on board the bus at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

The school bus did not sustain major damage, but the other vehicle's front end was smashed in.

The students will be staying on the bus and continuing on to their school. It's not clear which school the students are heading to.

