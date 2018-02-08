Nashville mother working to reduce violence involving teens

Joshua Hockett, 19, is charged with criminal homicide. He was booked into jail just before 2 a.m. Thursday and is being held on $150,000 bond.

Joshua Hockett, 19, is charged with criminal homicide. He was booked into jail just before 2 a.m. Thursday and is being held on $150,000 bond.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Porter Road. (WSMV)

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Porter Road. (WSMV)

The Nashville mother got involved after her 17-year-old was killed. (WSMV)

Talia Monget Simmons is working to fight back against the violence. (WSMV)

The number of children being shot in Nashville is growing faster than any other age group.

Between 2016 and 2017, the number of juveniles shot between the ages of zero and 12 increased by nearly 67 percent. During that same time period, the number of teens shot between the ages of 13 and 17 jumped by nearly 78 percent.

The most recent incident was the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jeremiah Shelton in East Nashville on Wednesday night.

Nashville mother Talia Monget Simmons is working to fight back against the violence. She joined the group Partners In The Struggle five years ago after her 17-year-old son was shot and killed.

The organization works to cut back on violent crimes, specifically against teenagers.

Group members recently met with the district attorney's office and hope to also meet with the police chief and mayor's office to come up with programs that could decrease the number of shootings.

Simmons said a lack of school programs could be partially to blame for all the violence.

She is confident that change will happen in Nashville, but it will take everyone - including city leaders, schools and parents - working together to make it happen.

"As a parent, you always worry about that. That's always in your mind, but it doesn't hit home until something like this happens to you," Simmons said.

Here's how you can help. Simmons is encouraging all parents to join a community group and to talk to city leaders or teachers at their child's school. Simmons said she believes getting the conversation started is the first step to decreasing the violence.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.