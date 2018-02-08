James van Riemsdyk score SO winner, Leafs beat Predators 3-2

TORONTO (AP) - James van Riemsdyk scored in regulation and again in the seventh round of a shootout in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.

Kasperi Kapanen also scored in regulation to help the Maple Leafs win for the sixth time in seven games. Frederik Andersen made 44 saves to improve to 7-1-0 against Nashville.

Colton Sissons and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne stopped 30 shots.

Van Riemsdyk opened the scoring in the first period after collecting a pass from Connor Brown along the side boards. Van Riemsdyk's long-range shot went off the stick of defenseman Alexei Emelin and past Rinne at 16:06.

The Leafs added to their lead in the second period. With Nashville on the power play, Kapanen stripped P.K Subban of the puck at the Predators' blue line for a breakaway. Craig Smith caught up to Kapanen who initially blocked his path to the goal, but Kapanen spun around Smith and put a wrist shot through the legs of Rinne to give Toronto a 2-0 lead at 9:38.

The Predators scored their first goal of the game when Pontus Aberg's shot hit van Riemsdyk on the way to the net. Sissons picked up the loose puck and beat an out-of-position Andersen at 18:10. Nashville tied it early in the third when Arvidsson picked up a rebound in front of Andersen and shot the puck through his legs.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Ottawa on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.

