Vanderbilt student defends hazing in newspaper article

According to an anonymous opinion piece published briefly on the school newspaper's website, a Vanderbilt fraternity member is pushing to allow more hazing on campus.

The story, titled "In Defense of Hazing," has now been removed from the newspaper's website.

News4's Kevin Trager obtained a copy of the article and went on campus today to get students' reactions.

"I don't agree with it," said Aayusha Gupta, a Vanderbilt senior. "I don't think there's any reason to haze."

While most students think of hazing as crossing the line, the author argues that when done in a safe way in the right environment, hazing can "genuinely build a bond between members of a pledge class."

"There is nothing that brings people together like a common struggle," the controversial article continues.

"It kind of scares me that someone would go so far as to post that on the websites," said junior Sahar Abdullah.

The Editor-in-Chief of the school's long-running student newspaper removed the article from the website.

She told News4 the author didn't go through the proper editorial channels and wasn't authorized to post it.

"I don't think any hazing should be allowed because, for me, the definition of hazing is when the line is crossed," explained Vandy sophomore Mark Weinstein. "But I do think there are things that you can put a group through that are fine for everyone involved."

Students were asked if they think hazing exists on Vanderbilt's campus on a regular basis.

"I haven't seen it, but I really do think from the stories I've heard that it might exist," said Abdullah.

