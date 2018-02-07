Police say Facebook Live post revealed SWAT team strategy during standoff

A standoff south of downtown Nashville was posted on Facebook Live as it was happening, and police are not happy about it.

Justin Jones was charged with firing a gun near his 11-year-old daughter and then barricading himself inside an apartment for several hours.

A man driving down Charles E. Davis Boulevard put a live video up on social media while officers were trying to get inside.

“There are snipers on the roof," he can be heard saying. "They are not playing games out here.”

The post showed exactly where SWAT officers were placed.

A public post like that one makes it easy for anyone to watch, including the person barricading themselves.

“We don't want to give away SWAT positions," said Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron. "This modern-day technology and Facebook life can pose an issue there."

It's a lot like the situation this past September in Columbia.

Police say a man with a machete was holding nine people hostage inside a bank.

The commotion drew a huge crowd.

People were spotted in lawn chairs, eating popcorn and putting up Facebook Live videos.

That man didn't come out of the bank for nine hours.

Still, social media has also become a valuable tool in helping solve cases.

Metro Police also say they get a lot of their tips from social media.

“I’ve seen folks post about sexual assault cases that weren't reported and we were able to reach out to the victim and go hey we can help you with this,” said Sgt. Michael Fisher with Metro Police.

According to Marketing Agency Mediakix, Facebook Live search popularity has risen over 330 percent since the platform rollout in 2016.

