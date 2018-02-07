Teen critically injured in East Nashville shooting - WSMV News 4

Teen critically injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, TN

Metro Police are investigating reports of a shooting in East Nashville on Wednesday evening. 

Police on the scene confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in the incident just before 5 p.m. on Porter Road. 

