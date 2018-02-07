Nashville residents weigh true cost of multi-billion dollar transit plan

A Metro Council special committee will investigate how taxpayer money was used in relation to Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's affair with her former bodyguard.More >>
Metro Police are investigating reports of a shooting in East Nashville on Wednesday evening.More >>
With Nashville's transit referendum on the ballot in May, many people are questioning what exactly residents would pay for and how much money would leave their wallets.More >>
At one Metro Nashville Public School, one man took it upon himself to teach 250 students in one semester, because there was no one else qualified for the job.More >>
The suspect who was barricaded inside an apartment south of downtown Nashville has been taken into custody.More >>
Military exercises will take place from 6 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday in Murfreesboro.More >>
A 13-year-old boy who had been missing since Monday night has been found safe.More >>
Several school systems have announced it will be closed the remainder of the week because of illness.More >>
Educators have traveled more than 7,000 miles to Music City, to learn more about how we teach. A Chinese delegation taking part in a teacher exchange training program, stopped by Hume-Fogg High School on Wednesday.More >>
The Nashville International Airport will be celebrating Black History Month with a music series.More >>
Someone rented an East Nashville house with a fake identity, threw a huge party, did thousands of dollars in damage and now they’re long gone.More >>
U.S. health authorities say an herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national addiction crisis.More >>
Two young moms in Pasco, Washington are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus of waxing their children's eyebrows.More >>
Police in Tennessee say a dead man's body remained undetected in an impounded van for seven weeks.More >>
The number of works trips Mayor Megan Barry took alone with former MNPD Sgt. Robert Forrest saw a major increase after their affair began in 2016, according to travel documents released by her office.More >>
A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail.More >>
A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his aunt inside their south Nashville home Saturday afternoon.More >>
A 13-year-old Texas boy steered a group of students to safety when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
