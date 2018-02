How to watch every single Olympic Alpine skiing competition live

Looking to watch every minute of Alpine skiing from PyeongChang? NBCOlympics.com has you covered — just bookmark this page.

Men’s Downhill

Training: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 9 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Training: Thursday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m. ET

?LIVE EVENT STREAM

Training: Friday, Feb. 9, 9 p.m. ET

?LIVE EVENT STREAM

Final: Saturday, Feb. 10, 9:00 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Women’s Giant Slalom

Run 1: Sunday, Feb. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Run 2: Sunday, Feb. 11, 11:45 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Men’s Combined

Run 1: Monday, Feb. 12, 9:30 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Run 2: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 1 a.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Women’s slalom

Run 1: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Run 2: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 11:45 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Men’s super-G

Final: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 9:00 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Women’s super-G

Final: Friday, Feb. 16, 9:00 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Men’s giant slalom

Run 1: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8:00 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Run 2: Saturday, Feb. 17, 11:45 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Women’s downhill

Training: Sunday, Feb. 18, 9:00 p.m. ET

?LIVE EVENT STREAM

Training: Monday, Feb. 19, 9:00 p.m. ET

?LIVE EVENT STREAM

Final: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 9:00 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Men’s slalom

Run 1: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Run 2: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 11:45 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Women’s combined

Run 1: Thursday, Feb. 22, 9:00 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Run 2: Friday, Feb. 23, 12:30 a.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Team event

Final: Friday, Feb. 23, 9:00 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM