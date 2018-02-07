Military exercise scheduled for tonight in Murfreesboro

Military exercises will take place from 6 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday in Murfreesboro.

The City of Murfreesboro notified residents via social media about the exercise scheduled for the Sinking Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility on Blanton Drive.

The city said there would be helicopters and noise-making devices which simulate explosions. There will be no live ammunition.

Officials advise residents to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.