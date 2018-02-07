Chinese delegation of teachers visits Nashville schools

Educators have traveled more than 7,000 miles to Music City, to learn more about how we teach.

Educators have traveled more than 7,000 miles to Music City, to learn more about how we teach.

A Chinese delegation taking part in a teacher exchange training program, stopped by Hume-Fogg High School on Wednesday.

This group of high school teachers are from Beijing and Shanghai. They are here through a partnership with Peabody College at Vanderbilt.

This is the third year that teachers from China have come to Nashville

Xiu Cravens is professor at the Peabody College of Education.

“To educate today’s students to be prepared for the global economy, to be prepared for the universities either in China, or in the U.S. and what are some of the skills they can gain,” said Cravens. “More importantly, what can the teachers learn themselves.”

Yesterday, teachers stopped by Montgomery Bell Academy, allowing them to get a look at education in both public and private schools.

