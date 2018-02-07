How to watch every single Olympic freestyle skiing competition live

Looking to watch every minute of freeskiing and freestyle competition from PyeongChang 2018? NBCOlympics.com has you covered — just bookmark this page.

At this year's Winter Olympics, there are five separate disciplines within freestyle skiing. Each discipline will have a men's competition and a women's competition, and each competition will have two rounds: the qualifying round and the final. (Moguls qualifying, however, will be split across two different nights.)

Every round of every competition will be streamed live online at NBCOlympics.com.

The schedule for all Olympic freeskiing and freestyle events is below and includes links to live streams for every competition. The first link for each event is the pre-event feed, which will start about 45 minutes before the competition is scheduled to take place. The second link for each event is the actual competition.

Competition kicks off Thursday, Feb. 8 with men's and women's moguls qualifying and concludes two weeks later on Feb. 22 with women's ski cross.

Moguls

Women's Qualifying Rd. 1: Thursday, Feb. 8, 8:00 p.m. ET

Men's Qualifying Rd. 1: Thursday, Feb. 8, 9:45 pm. ET

Women's Qualifying Rd. 2: Sunday, Feb. 11, 5:30 a.m. ET

Women's Final: Sunday, Feb. 11, 7:00 a.m. ET

Men's Qualifying Rd. 2: Monday, Feb. 12, 5:30 a.m. ET

Men's Final: Monday, Feb. 12, 7:00 a.m. ET

Aerials

Women's Qualifying: Thursday, Feb. 15, 6:00 a.m. ET

Women's Final: Friday, Feb. 16, 6:00 a.m. ET

Men's Qualifying: Saturday, Feb, 17, 6:00 a.m. ET

Men's Final: Sunday, Feb. 18, 6:00 a.m. ET

Slopestyle

Women's Qualifying: Friday, Feb. 16, 8:00 p.m. ET

Women's Final: Friday, Feb. 16, 11:00 p.m. ET

Men's Qualifying: Saturday, Feb, 17, 8:00 p.m. ET

Men's Final: Saturday, Feb, 17, 11:15 p.m. ET

Halfpipe

Women's Qualifying: Sunday, Feb. 18, 8:00 p.m. ET

Women's Final: Monday, Feb. 19, 8:30 p.m. ET

Men's Qualifying: Monday, Feb. 19, 11:00 p.m. ET

Men's Final: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 9:30 p.m. ET

Ski Cross

Men's Qualifying: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 9:30 p.m. ET

Men's Final: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 11:15 p.m. ET

Women's Qualifying: Thursday, Feb. 22, 9:30 p.m. ET

Women's Final: Thursday, Feb. 22, 11:15 p.m. ET

