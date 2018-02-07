Who is Philippe Marquis?

Name: Philippe Marquis

Country: Canada

Age: 28

Sport: Freestyle Skiing

Discipline: Moguls

2016/17 World Cup ranking: 4th

Accolades:

2015 FIS World Championship silver medalist (dual moguls)



FIS World Cup winner in Ruka, Finland (2014) and Are, Sweden (2012)



2008/09 FIS World Cup Rookie of the Year for moguls



Olympic experience



Marquis became the second member of his family to compete at the Olympics when he made his debut in Sochi. Although he was not initially on Team Canada’s roster, a last-minute injury got him on the plane. Philippe finished ninth in moguls in 2014, while his older brother, Vincent, placed fourth in the same event at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Olympic outlook



Although moguls skiing has recently been dominated by his compatriot Mikael Kingsbury, Marquis was looking to challenge his rival and best friend in PyeongChang. A strong third-place showing at last year's Olympic test event had Marquis looking like a medal contender, but he tore his ACL just one month ago. Marquis has not competed since the injury but plans to return for the Olympics.

"I'm okay, but not great," Marquis told CBC Sports this week. "I'll be competing, but obviously not the way I would have liked, which is tough to accept after four years of hard work."

Skiing beginnings



Marquis began skiing at the age of 7 and followed his brother, Vincent, into freestyle. The Olympics became Marquis’ goal after he watched fellow Canadian freestyle skier Jean-Luc Brassard’s gold medal performance at the 1994 Lillehammer Games.

Since Sochi



During the 2014/15 season, Marquis achieved his best World Cup moguls ranking with a third-place finish. He also earned a silver medal at the 2015 World Championships in dual moguls.

2016/17 season recap



Marquis stood on three World Cup podiums during the 2016/17 season, including a bronze-medal result at the PyeongChang test event. Marquis now has 12 total career World Cup podiums.

Off the snow



Known for his personality, Marquis worked as a special commentator for CBC Sports during the Rio Olympic Games.

Marquis has also been involved in various charities. Since 2014, he has been an ambassador for Right to Play, a global organization that uses the transformative power of sports to educate and empower children facing adversity.

Marquis is also affiliated with Opération Enfant-Soleil and Fondation Les Amis de Samuel, two charities based in his native Quebec. Opération Enfant-Soleil raises funds to support the development of quality pediatrics and contribute to the implementation of social intervention projects for all children in Québec. Meanwhile, Les Amis de Samuel aims to alleviate the poverty of disadvantaged students in Quebec City's schools.

He also enjoys hockey, surfing, and cycling.

When he is not on television or competing in a sport, Marquis is studying administration through a distance education program at TELUQ University.

Social Media



Instagram: @philmarquis



Twitter: @MarquisPhil



Facebook: @PhilMarquisFreestyle



Snapchat: philmarquis