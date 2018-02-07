Search ongoing for missing Crossville teen

Dakoda Henderien was last seen on Monday night in Crossville. (Photo: Crossville Police Department)

Crossville Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday night.

Police said Dakoda Henderien was last seen around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Fourth Street in Crossville wearing white pants and a black and white hoodie.

Dakoda is about 5-5 in height and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He contacted his family by phone on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Dakoda’s whereabouts should call Det. Jason Wilson at the Crossville Police Department at 931-484-7231.

