School systems close because of illness

Several school systems have announced it will be closed the remainder of the week because of illness.

Wilson County and Smith County schools announced on Wednesday that classes would be dismissed on Thursday and Friday because of illness.

Both Fentress and Stewart counties announced on Tuesday those systems would be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

In Wilson County, five schools fell within the 80-89 percent attendance range on Wednesday and 128 teachers were out.

Wilson County said its Kids Clubs locations would remain open on Thursday and Friday and any extracurricular practice or games will continue as scheduled.

The school system hopes to use two stockpile days to cover the absences.

Wilson County Schools will also reschedule community meetings planned for next week. Those meetings will be held in March.

