Nashville airport honoring Black History Month with music series

The Nashville International Airport will be celebrating Black History Month with a music series.

The third annual event, which kicks off Wednesday, will spotlight local band and groups.

All performances are free and open to the public.

The event will take place at the Arts at the Airport stage in the south meeter/greeter area near the ticketing lobby.

Here's the schedule of performances:

Feb. 7 - Creative Soul Music Academy - Noon to 2 p.m.

Feb. 13 - Inversion Vocal Ensemble - Noon to 2 p.m.

Feb. 21 - Nate Bean & 4Given - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 - Tennessee State University Meistersingers - Noon to 2 p.m.

