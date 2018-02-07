Two-Layer Peanut Butter Brownies from Erin Oprea

Two-Layer Peanut Butter Brownies

For the bottom layer:

1 cup peanuts

1 cup dates or figs

1 tbsp cocoa

1/4 cup dark chocolate chips

For the top layer:

3/4 cup natural peanut butter

3 1/2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp melted coconut oil

2 tbsp unsweetened vanilla almond milk (more if you need it to be more spreadable)

Pinch of sea salt (1/8 tsp)

Spray an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Mix the bottom-layer ingredients in a food processor, adding up to 2 tbsp water, if needed, to make it a doughy consistency. Spread the mixture into the bottom of the pan; it will take some pressing and kneading to get it even all around. Then mix the top-layer ingredients in the food processor and spread that mixture on top of the base with a knife or your fingers. Freeze, cut into about 16 squares and serve.