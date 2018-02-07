Two-Layer Peanut Butter Brownies from Erin Oprea - WSMV News 4

Two-Layer Peanut Butter Brownies from Erin Oprea

Two-Layer Peanut Butter Brownies
For the bottom layer:
1 cup peanuts
1 cup dates or figs
1 tbsp cocoa
1/4 cup dark chocolate chips
For the top layer:
3/4 cup natural peanut butter
3 1/2 tbsp maple syrup
1 tbsp melted coconut oil
2 tbsp unsweetened vanilla almond milk (more if you  need it to be more spreadable)
Pinch of sea salt (1/8 tsp)
Spray an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Mix the bottom-layer ingredients in a food processor, adding up to 2 tbsp water, if needed, to make it a doughy consistency. Spread the mixture into the bottom of the pan; it will take some pressing and kneading to get it even all around. Then mix the top-layer ingredients in the food processor and spread that mixture on top of the base with a knife or your fingers. Freeze, cut into about 16 squares and serve.
Note: you can change up the recipe by using other nuts and nut butters. You can make some great variations using almonds, hazelnuts or walnuts.
