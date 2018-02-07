Join live cycling classes at home from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Does watching your favorite Olympic athletes compete motivate you to work out? Ever wish you could work out with them?

That opportunity awaits you this winter.

NBC Olympics is partnering with Peloton to provide its user with spinning classes streamed live from NBC Olympics' primetime studio in PyeongChang, South Korea, during the 2018 Winter Olympics. Peloton will host four classes throughout the Games, which will mark its first-ever remote stream, and will feature NBCUniversal talent and Olympians.

Robin Arzon, VP, Fitnessing Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton, will guide riders as they tap into energy and excitement of the Olympics for a run group workout in an unprecedented setting without ever having to leave home. Arzon will be joined by a revolving list of special guests for the classes, which will be available daily Feb. 16-19 at 6 a.m. ET, and will also be available on-demand.

In addition, riders who tune into the special edition Olympic rides will have the opportunity to win prizes, including custom Boutique collection Peloton gear and tickets to The Tour at NBC Studios in New York City.

"We're excited to partner with Peloton on this unique immersive experience to train like an Olympian, allowing their riders unprecedented access to the Olympics," said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics and Business, NBC Sports Group. "The Olympics is the pinnacle in athleticism, and we look forward to harnessing the energy from watching the best in sport into a fun and active program with Peloton."

NBC's primetime coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics begins on Feb. 8, 2018, with the Opening Ceremony to follow on Feb. 9, 2018.