How to watch every single Olympic snowboarding competition live

How to watch every single Olympic snowboarding competition live

By: Shawn Smith

Looking to watch every minute of snowboarding competition from PyeongChang 2018? NBCOlympics.com has you covered — just bookmark this page.


At this year's Winter Olympics, there are five separate snowboard disciplines. Each discipline will have a men's competition and a women's competition, and each competition will have two rounds: the qualifying round and the final.


Every round of every competition will be streamed live online at NBCOlympics.com.


The schedule for all Olympic snowboarding events is below and includes links to live streams for every competition. The first link for each event is the pre-event feed, which will start about 45 minutes before the competition is scheduled to take place. The second link for each event is the actual competition.


Snowboarding kicks off Friday, Feb. 9 with men's slopestyle qualifying and concludes two weeks later on Feb. 23 with men's big air and men's and women's parallel giant slalom finals.


Slopestyle


Men's Qualifying: Friday, Feb. 9, 8:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Men's Final: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Women's Qualifying: Saturday, Feb. 10, 11:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Women's Final: Sunday, Feb. 11, 8:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM



Halfpipe


Women's Qualifying: Sunday, Feb. 11, 11:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Women's Final: Monday, Feb. 12, 8:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Men's Qualifying: Monday, Feb. 12, 11:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Men's Final: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Snowboard Cross


Men's Qualifying: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 9:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Men's Final: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 11:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Women's Qualifying: Thursday, Feb. 15, 8:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Women's Final: Thursday, Feb. 15, 10:15 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Big Air


Women's Qualifying: Sunday, Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Men's Qualifying: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Women's Final: Thursday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Men's Final: Friday, Feb. 23, 8:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Parallel Giant Slalom


Qualifying: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM


Final: Friday, Feb. 23, 10:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM




