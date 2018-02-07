How to watch every single Olympic snowboarding competition live

Looking to watch every minute of snowboarding competition from PyeongChang 2018? NBCOlympics.com has you covered — just bookmark this page.
At this year's Winter Olympics, there are five separate snowboard disciplines. Each discipline will have a men's competition and a women's competition, and each competition will have two rounds: the qualifying round and the final.
Every round of every competition will be streamed live online at NBCOlympics.com.
The schedule for all Olympic snowboarding events is below and includes links to live streams for every competition. The first link for each event is the pre-event feed, which will start about 45 minutes before the competition is scheduled to take place. The second link for each event is the actual competition.
Snowboarding kicks off Friday, Feb. 9 with men's slopestyle qualifying and concludes two weeks later on Feb. 23 with men's big air and men's and women's parallel giant slalom finals.
Men's Qualifying: Friday, Feb. 9, 8:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Men's Final: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Women's Qualifying: Saturday, Feb. 10, 11:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Women's Final: Sunday, Feb. 11, 8:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Women's Qualifying: Sunday, Feb. 11, 11:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Women's Final: Monday, Feb. 12, 8:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Men's Qualifying: Monday, Feb. 12, 11:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Men's Final: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Men's Qualifying: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 9:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Men's Final: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 11:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Women's Qualifying: Thursday, Feb. 15, 8:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Women's Final: Thursday, Feb. 15, 10:15 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Women's Qualifying: Sunday, Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Men's Qualifying: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Women's Final: Thursday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Men's Final: Friday, Feb. 23, 8:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Qualifying: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Final: Friday, Feb. 23, 10:00 p.m. ET
PRE-EVENT | LIVE EVENT STREAM
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.