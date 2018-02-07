Body found in impounded van 7 weeks after Tennessee shooting

According to officials, there is a barricaded subject inside a unit at Tony Sudekum Apartments on Charles E. Davis Boulevard.More >>
Police in Tennessee say a dead man's body remained undetected in an impounded van for seven weeks.More >>
A flood advisory has been issued for central Wilson County as floodwaters continue to rise on several roads.More >>
The outage was reported just before 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in Williamson County.More >>
A Tennessee nursing home has settled a lawsuit that accused the center of medicating residents to make them easier to manage.More >>
The women's suffrage movement in Tennessee will be highlighted during a program next month at the East Tennessee History Center.More >>
Police are searching for the suspects involved in an early morning burglary in Nashville.More >>
A crash involving multiple vehicles brought traffic along Interstate 40 to a halt overnight.More >>
Someone rented an East Nashville house with a fake identity, threw a huge party, did thousands of dollars in damage and now they’re long gone.More >>
The number of works trips Mayor Megan Barry took alone with former MNPD Sgt. Robert Forrest saw a major increase after their affair began in 2016, according to travel documents released by her office.More >>
