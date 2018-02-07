Officer shot during ongoing standoff at Tony Sudekum Apartments

One person has barricaded themselves inside a home on Tony Sudekum Apartments. (WSMV)

A Metro police officer was shot during an ongoing standoff at the Tony Sudekum Apartments south of downtown Nashville on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, there is a barricaded subject firing shots from inside an apartment on Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

Officers at the scene are calling this "an active shooter situation." Click here to watch a Facebook Live video from the scene.

The officer was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries. News 4 has heard reports that the shot was fired into the officer's vest and did not penetrate the officer's skin.

Officer just told me to stay back so “I’m not in the line of fire”. Active shooter situation at the Tony Sudekum Apartments pic.twitter.com/Z2LRnC0QsM — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 7, 2018

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said the situation began as an argument between a man and his girlfriend. The suspect reportedly fired shots into the ground. Police said a child was inside the apartment when this happened.

Residents who live nearby have been evacuated from their apartments to a Nashville MTA bus that has been parked several blocks away.

One family is sheltering in place inside their apartment because it is not safe for them to leave.

News 4 spoke to one mother who said she and her children were holed up for hours inside their apartment before police were able to get them out safely. She said her children have become desensitized to the sound of gunfire around their building because it happens so often.

At least 20 patrol cars have responded to the apartment complex.

Some residents of Tony Sudekum apartments were evacuated to this @Nashville_MTA bus blocks away from where the standoff is ongoing pic.twitter.com/LbkuUnwC4C — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) February 7, 2018

Several nearby schools are undergoing lockout procedures, which means all exterior doors are locked and are being manned by school personnel. Classes are continuing as normal.

The following schools are being affected:

Napier Elementary School

Johnson Alternative Learning Center

Cameron College Prep

Ambulance arrives at Vanderbilt Medical Center with injured patient from active shooter situation at Tony Sudekum Apts @WSMV pic.twitter.com/X9GzfNVQOG — Chris Miller (@ChrisMillerOnTV) February 7, 2018

Here’s a look at the massive police presence at this standoff situation. I’d guess there’s about 2 dozen + more officers closer to the apartment where this is going on pic.twitter.com/BS7eihwsu9 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 7, 2018

