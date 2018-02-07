Barricaded subject at Tony Sudekum Homes taken into custody

A SWAT team is working to negotiate with the suspect. (WSMV)

The standoff is happening at the Tony Sudekum Apartments. (WSMV)

Justin Jones was taken into custody by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The suspect who was barricaded inside an apartment south of downtown Nashville has been taken into custody.

Police have arrested Justin Jones, 29, without incident after a standoff that lasted several hours at the Tony Sudekum Apartments on Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

Metro Police have charged Jones with felony aggravated assault at this time for firing his gun near his daughter. Police expect federal charges to also be filed later Wednesday.

A Metro police officer was shot during a standoff that may have begun as early as 7 a.m.

According to officials, the suspect has fired multiple shots from inside an apartment at the Tony Sudekum Apartments on Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

Jones has a criminal history, including a conviction in an aggravated robbery that happened 12 years ago at this same apartment complex.

Gunman Justin Jones in custody without incident. He surrendered to SWAT. pic.twitter.com/bEO8J02q12 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 7, 2018

MNPD SWAT & negotiators now in Sudekum public housing attempting to persuade gunman Justin Jones to surrender peacefully. Jones fired shots outside an apartment shortly after 7 a.m. as the result of an argument with his girlfriend... pic.twitter.com/QyoFKjPkXj — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 7, 2018

Police department spokesman Don Aaron said Wednesday's situation began with an argument between Jones and his wife inside the apartment.

Jones then reportedly went outside the apartment with his 11-year-old daughter, which is when he was allegedly seen on surveillance video firing shots into the ground just after 7 a.m. with his daughter standing nearby. Jones then went back inside the apartment.

Officers responded to the apartment complex and set up a perimeter. Sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m., Jones allegedly fired shots from inside the apartment that hit Officer Gerry Hutcheson in the shoulder. The bullet hit Hutcheson's vest but did not penetrate.

Hutcheson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to get checked out and was later released. He gave News 4's crew a wave and a thumbs up as he got into a Metro patrol car and left the hospital. Hutcheson is an 18-year veteran of the police department.

These SWAT officers worked to protect the Napier-Sudekum community and bring Justin Jones into custody during an hours long standoff. pic.twitter.com/yThKOpwqqW — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 7, 2018

The last contact police had with Jones was around 9:35 a.m. when he allegedly fired shots at a SWAT team. One of the officers returned fire. No one was injured in the exchange.

Since the gunfire, negotiators have made several announcements using a loudspeaker, but communication efforts have been unsuccessful.

Aaron said about three hours after the SWAT team's last contact with Jones that the department deployed a robot to try to check on his status inside the apartment. Police deployed a "flash-bang" device to distract him while removing a door to the apartment to send a robot inside.

Police detected movement by Jones after the flash-bang and he surrendered without incident.

Jones fired shots from inside the apartment. Officer Gerry Hutcheson appears to have been hit in the shoulder by a non-penetrating round. He has been taken to a hospital to be checked out. pic.twitter.com/gAe4zQg6MP — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 7, 2018

At least one person has been arrested for threatening police related to this standoff.

Residents who live nearby have been evacuated from their apartments to an MTA bus that has been parked several blocks away.

One family is sheltering in place inside their apartment because it is not safe for them to leave.

News 4 spoke to one mother who said she and her children were holed up for hours inside their apartment before police were able to get them out safely. She said her children have become desensitized to the sound of gunfire around their building because it happens so often.

"I'm sick of it. We all ducked down and stayed down, and I got back in my bed and told my kids -- my kids that were home. Fortunately, my little kids had left for school already," said neighbor Natalie Vaughn.

Some residents of Tony Sudekum apartments were evacuated to this @Nashville_MTA bus blocks away from where the standoff is ongoing pic.twitter.com/LbkuUnwC4C — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) February 7, 2018

Several nearby schools are undergoing lockout procedures, which means all exterior doors are locked and are being manned by school personnel. Classes are continuing as normal.

The following schools were affected:

Napier Elementary School

Johnson Alternative Learning Center

Cameron College Prep

Officer just told me to stay back so “I’m not in the line of fire”. Active shooter situation at the Tony Sudekum Apartments pic.twitter.com/Z2LRnC0QsM — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 7, 2018

Ambulance arrives at Vanderbilt Medical Center with injured patient from active shooter situation at Tony Sudekum Apts @WSMV pic.twitter.com/X9GzfNVQOG — Chris Miller (@ChrisMillerOnTV) February 7, 2018

Here’s a look at the massive police presence at this standoff situation. I’d guess there’s about 2 dozen + more officers closer to the apartment where this is going on pic.twitter.com/BS7eihwsu9 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 7, 2018

