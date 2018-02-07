Barricaded subject at Tony Sudekum Homes taken into custody - WSMV News 4

Barricaded subject at Tony Sudekum Homes taken into custody

Posted: Updated:
Justin Jones was taken into custody by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Justin Jones was taken into custody by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
The standoff is happening at the Tony Sudekum Apartments. (WSMV) The standoff is happening at the Tony Sudekum Apartments. (WSMV)
Justin Jones is barricaded inside of the apartment. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Justin Jones is barricaded inside of the apartment. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Officer Gerry Hutcheson was shot in the shoulder. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Officer Gerry Hutcheson was shot in the shoulder. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
A SWAT team is working to negotiate with the suspect. (WSMV) A SWAT team is working to negotiate with the suspect. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The suspect who was barricaded inside an apartment south of downtown Nashville has been taken into custody.

Police have arrested Justin Jones, 29, without incident after a standoff that lasted several hours at the Tony Sudekum Apartments on Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

Metro Police have charged Jones with felony aggravated assault at this time for firing his gun near his daughter. Police expect federal charges to also be filed later Wednesday.

A Metro police officer was shot during a standoff that may have begun as early as 7 a.m.

According to officials, the suspect has fired multiple shots from inside an apartment at the Tony Sudekum Apartments on Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

Jones has a criminal history, including a conviction in an aggravated robbery that happened 12 years ago at this same apartment complex.

Police department spokesman Don Aaron said Wednesday's situation began with an argument between Jones and his wife inside the apartment.

Jones then reportedly went outside the apartment with his 11-year-old daughter, which is when he was allegedly seen on surveillance video firing shots into the ground just after 7 a.m. with his daughter standing nearby. Jones then went back inside the apartment.

Officers responded to the apartment complex and set up a perimeter. Sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m., Jones allegedly fired shots from inside the apartment that hit Officer Gerry Hutcheson in the shoulder. The bullet hit Hutcheson's vest but did not penetrate.

Hutcheson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to get checked out and was later released. He gave News 4's crew a wave and a thumbs up as he got into a Metro patrol car and left the hospital. Hutcheson is an 18-year veteran of the police department.

The last contact police had with Jones was around 9:35 a.m. when he allegedly fired shots at a SWAT team. One of the officers returned fire. No one was injured in the exchange.

Since the gunfire, negotiators have made several announcements using a loudspeaker, but communication efforts have been unsuccessful.

Aaron said about three hours after the SWAT team's last contact with Jones that the department deployed a robot to try to check on his status inside the apartment. Police deployed a "flash-bang" device to distract him while removing a door to the apartment to send a robot inside.

Police detected movement by Jones after the flash-bang and he surrendered without incident.

Click here to watch a Facebook Live video from the scene.

At least one person has been arrested for threatening police related to this standoff.

Residents who live nearby have been evacuated from their apartments to an MTA bus that has been parked several blocks away.

One family is sheltering in place inside their apartment because it is not safe for them to leave.

News 4 spoke to one mother who said she and her children were holed up for hours inside their apartment before police were able to get them out safely. She said her children have become desensitized to the sound of gunfire around their building because it happens so often.

"I'm sick of it. We all ducked down and stayed down, and I got back in my bed and told my kids -- my kids that were home. Fortunately, my little kids had left for school already," said neighbor Natalie Vaughn.

Several nearby schools are undergoing lockout procedures, which means all exterior doors are locked and are being manned by school personnel. Classes are continuing as normal.

The following schools were affected:

  • Napier Elementary School
  • Johnson Alternative Learning Center
  • Cameron College Prep

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Barricaded subject at Tony Sudekum Homes taken into custodyMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.