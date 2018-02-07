Flooding reported on several Wilson County roads - WSMV News 4

Flooding reported on several Wilson County roads

Bluebird Road is currently impassable due to flooding. (Source: Wilson County Sheriff's Office) Bluebird Road is currently impassable due to flooding. (Source: Wilson County Sheriff's Office)
A flood advisory has been issued for central Wilson County as floodwaters continue to rise on several roads.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said Bluebird Road in Lebanon is currently impassable. Big Springs Road has washed out near Goshen Road due to flooding.

Water levels are expected to remain high throughout the morning as the runoff moves to creeks and streams.

The following areas are expected to be impacted:

  • Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area
  • Lower Spring Creek
  • Sinking Creek (including Lebanon and the town square)
  • Hurricane Creek (including Cedars of Lebanon State Park)
  • Upper Spring Creek
  • Bartons Creek (including Lebanon)

A flood advisory means that river and stream flows are elevated and that ponding of water is occurring or imminent in urban areas. The advisory does not expire until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

