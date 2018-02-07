Flooding reported on several Wilson County roads

Bluebird Road is currently impassable due to flooding. (Source: Wilson County Sheriff's Office)

A flood advisory has been issued for central Wilson County as floodwaters continue to rise on several roads.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said Bluebird Road in Lebanon is currently impassable. Big Springs Road has washed out near Goshen Road due to flooding.

Water levels are expected to remain high throughout the morning as the runoff moves to creeks and streams.

The following areas are expected to be impacted:

Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area

Lower Spring Creek

Sinking Creek (including Lebanon and the town square)

Hurricane Creek (including Cedars of Lebanon State Park)

Upper Spring Creek

Bartons Creek (including Lebanon)

A flood advisory means that river and stream flows are elevated and that ponding of water is occurring or imminent in urban areas. The advisory does not expire until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This is on Bluebird Road this morning where the water has risen making it impassable at the moment. Please use caution this morning when traveling. pic.twitter.com/vVQHtg8v0L — Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) February 7, 2018

Big Springs Road near Goshen Road is washed away and covered with water. Use caution on flooded roadways. Turn around and don’t drown! pic.twitter.com/Pn2Rxd1L9G — Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) February 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.