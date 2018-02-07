Flooding reported on several Wilson County roads

The outage was reported just before 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in Williamson County.More >>
The outage was reported just before 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in Williamson County.More >>
A flood advisory has been issued for central Wilson County as floodwaters continue to rise on several roads.More >>
A flood advisory has been issued for central Wilson County as floodwaters continue to rise on several roads.More >>
A Tennessee nursing home has settled a lawsuit that accused the center of medicating residents to make them easier to manage.More >>
A Tennessee nursing home has settled a lawsuit that accused the center of medicating residents to make them easier to manage.More >>
The women's suffrage movement in Tennessee will be highlighted during a program next month at the East Tennessee History Center.More >>
The women's suffrage movement in Tennessee will be highlighted during a program next month at the East Tennessee History Center.More >>
Police are searching for the suspects involved in an early morning burglary in Nashville.More >>
Police are searching for the suspects involved in an early morning burglary in Nashville.More >>
Someone rented an East Nashville house with a fake identity, threw a huge party, did thousands of dollars in damage and now they’re long gone.More >>
Someone rented an East Nashville house with a fake identity, threw a huge party, did thousands of dollars in damage and now they’re long gone.More >>
The number of works trips Mayor Megan Barry took alone with former MNPD Sgt. Robert Forrest saw a major increase after their affair began in 2016, according to travel documents released by her office.More >>
The number of works trips Mayor Megan Barry took alone with former MNPD Sgt. Robert Forrest saw a major increase after their affair began in 2016, according to travel documents released by her office.More >>
The May vote will allow Nashvillians to decide how they want to pay for more buses, light rail and other transit services, which include higher sales tax, hotel/motel tax, business tax and rental car tax.More >>
The May vote will allow Nashvillians to decide how they want to pay for more buses, light rail and other transit services, which include higher sales tax, hotel/motel tax, business tax and rental car tax.More >>
Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher proposed the resolution that aims to answer constituents questions as well as "create a path toward healing."More >>
Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher proposed the resolution that aims to answer constituents questions as well as "create a path toward healing."More >>
Someone rented an East Nashville house with a fake identity, threw a huge party, did thousands of dollars in damage and now they’re long gone.More >>
Someone rented an East Nashville house with a fake identity, threw a huge party, did thousands of dollars in damage and now they’re long gone.More >>
Two young moms in Pasco, Washington are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus of waxing their children's eyebrows.More >>
Two young moms in Pasco, Washington are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus of waxing their children's eyebrows.More >>
U.S. health authorities say an herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national addiction crisis.More >>
U.S. health authorities say an herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national addiction crisis.More >>
A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail.More >>
A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail.More >>
The number of works trips Mayor Megan Barry took alone with former MNPD Sgt. Robert Forrest saw a major increase after their affair began in 2016, according to travel documents released by her office.More >>
The number of works trips Mayor Megan Barry took alone with former MNPD Sgt. Robert Forrest saw a major increase after their affair began in 2016, according to travel documents released by her office.More >>
A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his aunt inside their south Nashville home Saturday afternoon.More >>
A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his aunt inside their south Nashville home Saturday afternoon.More >>
A New Hampshire woman who says she has a Powerball ticket that won a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.More >>
A New Hampshire woman who says she has a Powerball ticket that won a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.More >>
Metro Police have identified the man fatally shot in the head in the parking lot of a north Nashville hotel.More >>
Metro Police have identified the man fatally shot in the head in the parking lot of a north Nashville hotel.More >>
A 13-year-old Texas boy steered a group of students to safety when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
A 13-year-old Texas boy steered a group of students to safety when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>