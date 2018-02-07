Power restored to over 2,500 MTEMC customers in Williamson Co. - WSMV News 4

Power restored to over 2,500 MTEMC customers in Williamson County

Posted:
(Source: MTEMC outage map) (Source: MTEMC outage map)
Power has been restored to over 2,500 Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation customers.

The outage was reported just before 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in Williamson County.

The company said they believe the outage was caused by a tree falling onto power lines.

    Wilson County news
