Power restored to over 2,500 MTEMC customers in Williamson County

Power has been restored to over 2,500 Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation customers.

The outage was reported just before 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in Williamson County.

The company said they believe the outage was caused by a tree falling onto power lines.

Crews are responding to an outage in Williamson County. We have reports of a tree on the lines, crews will work to restore power as quickly as possible. — MidTnElectric (@MidTnElectric) February 7, 2018

For residents writing in about their power being out: MTEMC is aware and working to get you powered back up. https://t.co/zUvR19T6Oa — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 7, 2018

