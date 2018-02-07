Tennessee suffrage highlighted during program in March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The women's suffrage movement in Tennessee will be highlighted during a program next month at the East Tennessee History Center.

The center in Knoxville says the March 18 program is free and open to the public.

A display of objects related to the suffrage movement will be on display. One of the items is a letter from Febb Ensminger Burn of Niota to her son, Harry, urging him to vote in favor of the 19th Amendment. Burn changed his vote to "aye" and broke the tie in the Tennessee Legislature. That made Tennessee the final state needed to ratify the amendment.

The Tennessee Woman Suffrage Centennial Collaborative is presenting programs in Knoxville this year, Memphis in 2019 and Nashville in 2020.

