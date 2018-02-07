Tennessee suffrage highlighted during program in March

A Tennessee nursing home has settled a lawsuit that accused the center of medicating residents to make them easier to manage.More >>
The women's suffrage movement in Tennessee will be highlighted during a program next month at the East Tennessee History Center.
Police are searching for the suspects involved in an early morning burglary in Nashville.
A crash involving multiple vehicles brought traffic along Interstate 40 to a halt overnight.
Someone rented an East Nashville house with a fake identity, threw a huge party, did thousands of dollars in damage and now they're long gone.
The number of works trips Mayor Megan Barry took alone with former MNPD Sgt. Robert Forrest saw a major increase after their affair began in 2016, according to travel documents released by her office.
The May vote will allow Nashvillians to decide how they want to pay for more buses, light rail and other transit services, which include higher sales tax, hotel/motel tax, business tax and rental car tax.
Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher proposed the resolution that aims to answer constituents questions as well as "create a path toward healing."
The funds, which will come from the city's "savings account," will pay for inpatient care at Nashville General through June 30, 2017.
Voters in Williamson County have approved increasing sales tax from 2.25 percent to 2.77 percent to pay for new school buildings.
