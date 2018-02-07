iPhone stolen during burglary at Metro PCS store - WSMV News 4

iPhone stolen during burglary at Metro PCS store

The Metro PCS store on 15th Avenue North was burglarized. (WSMV) The Metro PCS store on 15th Avenue North was burglarized. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are searching for the suspects involved in an early morning burglary in Midtown.

The two suspects broke through a window at the Metro PCS store on 15th Avenue North.

Police said the male and female burglars stole one iPhone.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspects.

