Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-40 in west Nashville - WSMV News 4

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-40 in west Nashville

Posted: Updated:
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-40 West near Charlotte Pike. (WSMV) Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-40 West near Charlotte Pike. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A crash involving multiple vehicles brought traffic along Interstate 40 to a halt overnight.

The wreck happened on I-40 West near the exit for Charlotte Pike around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The interstate was down to one lane for several hours.

Right now, it's not clear what caused the wreck.

News 4 has reached out to police for an update on everyone involved in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-40 in west NashvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.