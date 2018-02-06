Mayor’s trips with bodyguard increased after affair began

The number of works trips Mayor Megan Barry took alone with former MNPD Sgt. Robert Forrest saw a major increase after their affair began in 2016, according to travel documents released by her office.

At last Wednesday’s press conference, Barry said the affair with her former bodyguard began in the spring of 2016.

Travel documents show during her first nine months in office from September 2015 to June 2016, Barry and Forrest traveled together only two times.

Both trips included other city staff.

Over the next 16 months, between June 2016 and Oct. 2017, Barry and Forrest traveled together 26 times, including 10 trips alone.

They have not traveled together since October.

Mayor Barry has not revealed when the affair ended.

Mayor Barry’s spokesperson Sean Braisted told News4 the addition of a security detail and frequency of trips with Sgt. Forrest came at the recommendation of the Metro Nashville Police Department and Chief Steve Anderson.

He released the following statement Tuesday night:

“You will see a security detail traveled sporadically with Mayor Barry until mid-to-late 2016. This was based on the recommendations of the Police Department that Mayor Barry have police detail on all official business trips, increases in terrorist attacks and mass shootings both domestic and international, and because we had an opportunity to learn what worked best in terms of logistics for travel.”

