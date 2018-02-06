Renter with fake ID hosts party, trashes short-term rental in East Nashville

It’s a short-term rental horror story.

Someone rented an East Nashville house with a fake identity, threw a huge party, did thousands of dollars in damage and now they’re long gone.



"It was supposed to be a couple guests and it ended up being a lot more," said Brady Mills, owner of the vandalized home.

Surveillance footage shows the outside of a Saturday night party at this East Nashville short term rental home.

Neighbors tell News4 more than a hundred people were packed inside and outside while the unsuspecting homeowner was more than 200 miles away in Atlanta.

“I had no idea the extent of the damage inside the house until I talked to the property management company," said Mills.

By Sunday morning, the party guests were long gone, leaving behind damaged walls and stained ceilings, a couch thrown outside, and a mattress ruined. A 60-inch television is also missing.

And the worst part? Neither the property manager nor the rental website can identify the man who rented the house.

“We have video surveillance and credit cards we can trace back to so there are other ways to find them and we can find peace for the homeowner," explained Leslie Eggleston of TurnKey Vacation Rentals. "It’s just not going to be an instant resolution.”

Eggleston says she’s actually evicted the same man from another Nashville property. Both times he rented through a website called Red Awning.

“It’s definitely a newer company compared to HomeAway and VRBO, and they just ask for the name, phone number, and email address," said Eggleston.

Unlike most short-term rental sites, Red Awning does not require a proof of identification like a photo or driver’s license…making it easy to rent a house with just a stolen credit card.

“They need to take it seriously whenever properties are being damaged to this extent," said Mills. "They need to take a lead from the some of the other companies like Airbnb and VRBO in their vetting process.”

