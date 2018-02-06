Metro Council creates committee to investigate Mayor's affair

Metro Council passed a resolution Tuesday evening creating a committee to look into Mayor Megan Barry's affair with former bodyguard Sgt. Rob Forrest.

Since news broke last week, a barrage of questions has been raised about taxpayer money that may have been used to pay him over $119 thousand in overtime since she took office as well as extended business trips the pair took together on the city's dime.

Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher proposed the resolution that aims to answer constituents questions as well as "create a path toward healing."

