Metro Council creates committee to investigate Mayor's affair

The number of works trips Mayor Megan Barry took alone with former MNPD Sgt. Robert Forrest saw a major increase after their affair began in 2016, according to travel documents released by her office.More >>
Someone rented an East Nashville house with a fake identity, threw a huge party, did thousands of dollars in damage and now they’re long gone.More >>
The May vote will allow Nashvillians to decide how they want to pay for more buses, light rail and other transit services, which include higher sales tax, hotel/motel tax, business tax and rental car tax.More >>
Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher proposed the resolution that aims to answer constituents questions as well as "create a path toward healing."More >>
The funds, which will come from the city's "savings account," will pay for inpatient care at Nashville General through June 30, 2017.More >>
Voters in Williamson County have approved increasing sales tax from 2.25 percent to 2.77 percent to pay for new school buildings.More >>
Hendersonville Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at Monthaven Apartments on Monday evening.More >>
Metro Police have identified the man fatally shot in the head in the parking lot of a north Nashville hotel.More >>
A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his aunt inside their south Nashville home Saturday afternoon.More >>
Michael Martin was convicted of molesting a 6-year-old girl in 1989. Police arrested him again in Nashville 28 years later. This time for possessing what police call "some of the worst and most despicable (child pornography) images known."More >>
A New Hampshire woman who says she has a Powerball ticket that won a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.More >>
Agents were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images on a social media account.More >>
Investigators say a vacation home reported stolen by a Houston couple might have been repossessed and they're likely victims of alleged financial issues of the prior owner.More >>
The cure for baldness in humans may be found in McDonald's french fries, according to scientists.More >>
Police say a man dropped a chainsaw on his girlfriend during a violent assault at a home in north Nashville over the weekend.More >>
More information will be released when officials are done investigating the crash.More >>
Tuesday could make history in Nashville and mark a major step forward in changing the way we all get around town.More >>
First-time mom Kylie Jenner has named her daughter...More >>
The man police believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media turned himself in early Tuesday morning.More >>
Survivors of the USS Pueblo are suing North Korea, 50 years after the American spy ship was seized off the Korean Peninsula and its crew held hostage and tortured for 11 months.More >>
