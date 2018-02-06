Metro Council approves $17.1M stopgap to keep in-patient care at Nashville General

On Tuesday evening, Metro Council approved $17.141 million in stopgap funds for Nashville General Hospital after Mayor Barry's shocking announcement that in-patient care would close.

The bill, approved 36-0 with two members abstaining, was proposed by Councilman Steve Glover and Councilwoman-at-Large Erica Gilmore after Barry's shocking announcement Nov. 2017.

Barry has been criticized for not consulting Metro Council, before her announcement about wanting to turn the hospital for indigent care into a teaching clinic.

“The bill does say to the mayor very clearly, you don’t make statements like you made on Nov. 9," Glover said. "You don’t sit there and tell us you’re closing something when in fact you don’t have the authority to do it.”

In a letter sent to Metro Council members and the Hospital Authority, the mayor apologized for how she handled a Nov. announcement.

Barry also called for “some general consensus” as to how to best keep Nashville General operating.

The funds, which will come from the city's "savings account," will keep in-patient services through June 30, 2017.

After the bill was passed, many in the crowd cheered in support.

