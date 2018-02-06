2 suspects sought in armed robbery at Hendersonville apartment c - WSMV News 4

2 suspects sought in armed robbery at Hendersonville apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Courtesy: Hendersonville Police
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Hendersonville Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at Monthaven Apartments on Monday evening. 

Police say the female victim was sitting in her vehicle near building #10 around 8 p.m. when two black males with guns approached her. 

One of the suspects grabbed the victim's purse and then both ran away. 

The victim says she observed a vehicle leaving the complex at an accelerated speed shortly after she was robbed. 

Police have shared an artist rendering of one of the suspects and ask anyone with information regarding this or another crime to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.