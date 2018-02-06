2 suspects sought in armed robbery at Hendersonville apartment complex

Hendersonville Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at Monthaven Apartments on Monday evening.

Police say the female victim was sitting in her vehicle near building #10 around 8 p.m. when two black males with guns approached her.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim's purse and then both ran away.

The victim says she observed a vehicle leaving the complex at an accelerated speed shortly after she was robbed.

Police have shared an artist rendering of one of the suspects and ask anyone with information regarding this or another crime to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.

