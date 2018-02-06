Transit plan faces crucial vote at Tuesday council meeting

Metro Council will decide Tuesday if Nashville residents can vote on the mayor's transit plan. (WSMV)

Nashville residents will find out Tuesday if they get to vote on a multi-billion dollar mass transit plan in May.

Mayor Megan Barry has been the champion of the plan since last year, and some are questioning whether it's in jeopardy after admitting to an affair with a Metro employee last week.

Several council members told News4 they believe there's no question the vote will move forward, and some are very confident it will pass.

"Everybody understands the importance of it to our city. No matter what part of town you come from, there's always some type of gridlock in our city and that affects the quality of life," said Erica Gilmore, a Metro council member at-large.

Gilmore said if the council votes yes, then a May referendum will allow voters to decide how they want to pay for more buses, light rail and other transit services, which include higher sales tax, hotel/motel tax, business tax and rental car tax.

"We know that transit is not cheap because we've gotten such a late start on it," said Gilmore.

There's debate on how much it will really cost. The mayor's office said it's roughly $5.4 billion to build the transit system. Other council members, like Councilman John Cooper, said the price of operating and maintaining will be much higher, closer to $9 billion.

Cooper and other council members have proposed adding an amendment to reflect that, saying there would be recurring annual operating and maintenance costs of $99.5 million.

NoTax4Tracks is a local group against the Nashville transit plan and agrees with the proposed amendment's intent.

"We think that voters need to know the full cost of this plan. We hope that council will have the ballot language that captures the $9 billion cost of a light rail plan that we think doesn't do much to ease congestion and traffic," said NoTax4Tracks spokesperson Jeff Eller.

Metro Council met at 6 p.m. and will go through its agenda before arriving to the transit referendum, which is listed as second to last on the agenda.

For the full transit plan, click here, and to read the ordinance, click here.

