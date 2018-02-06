Williamson Co. sees low turnout for sales tax referendum vote

The vote will determine if the county's sales tax will rise from 2.25 percent to 2.77 percent, the maximum amount allowed by law. The money will go toward construction of new school buildings.More >>
Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head of a parking lot at a North Nashville hotel The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at the Raven Hotel on Brick Church Pike. It does not to appear to be self-inflicted, and police are searching for a suspect in the area.
According to officials, Donald Wilson, 87, of Clarksville was reported missing by his wife around noon on Tuesday.
Bowling will serve two concurrent sentences of 40 years at 100 percent for murder and 15 years at 100 percent for aggravated rape.
Franklin Police are asking the public's help to identify a man who used a cloned credit card at two local pharmacies.
A loaded handgun was found in a passenger's carry-on bag at the Nashville International Airport on Tuesday morning.
Agents were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images on a social media account.
Police say a man dropped a chainsaw on his girlfriend during a violent assault at a home in north Nashville over the weekend.
Police are investigating after a Confederate monument was defaced in south Nashville.
Ed Sheeran has just announced that he'll be bringing his North American stadium tour to Nissan Stadium on Oct. 6.
A New Hampshire woman who says she has a Powerball ticket that won a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.
Investigators say a vacation home reported stolen by a Houston couple might have been repossessed and they're likely victims of alleged financial issues of the prior owner.
More information will be released when officials are done investigating the crash.
The cure for baldness in humans may be found in McDonald's french fries, according to scientists.
Police say a man dropped a chainsaw on his girlfriend during a violent assault at a home in north Nashville over the weekend.More >>
Agents were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images on a social media account.More >>
Tuesday could make history in Nashville and mark a major step forward in changing the way we all get around town.
The man police believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media turned himself in early Tuesday morning.
The 49-year-old woman was shot to death while working a fast food drive-thru window in 1991.
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.
