Silver Alert issued for Clarksville man with Alzheimer's

Clarksville Police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man with Alzheimer's Disease.

According to officials, Donald Wilson, 87, of Clarksville was reported missing by his wife around noon on Tuesday.

His wife, who reported him missing, believes he left their residence on foot.

Wilson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow Columbia jacket. He may also be carrying a lime green bag.

His wife has no idea where he could be headed.

The last time he left, he took a bus to Florida and was found by the Orlando Police.

If you spot Donald Wilson, please call your local law enforcement agency. You can reach Clarksville Police by calling (931) 648-0656.

