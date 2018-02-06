Man charged with 2015 rape, murder near MTSU takes plea deal - WSMV News 4

Man charged with 2015 rape, murder near MTSU takes plea deal

Brandon Bowling, L, has been charged with murder in the death of Heather Maples. Brandon Bowling, L, has been charged with murder in the death of Heather Maples.
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

The man accused of a 2015 rape and murder near MTSU has accepted a plea deal 

According to the Rutherford Co. Criminal Court Clerk, Brandon Bowling will spend 40 years in prison for raping and killing Heather Maples. 

Bowling was charged with six counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of aggravated rape and two counts of first-degree murder.

In the deal, he pled guilty to 2 counts of aggravated rape and one count of first-degree murder, which was lowered second-degree murder. All other charges were dismissed. 

Bowling will serve two concurrent sentences of 40 years at 100 percent for murder and 15 years at 100 percent for aggravated rape.

