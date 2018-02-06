Police offering reward for ID in Franklin card cloning case

Franklin Police are asking the public's help to identify a man who used a cloned credit card at two local pharmacies.

Officials say the suspect used the card to purchase more than $2,000 worth of gift cards at two Franklin Walgreens on Jan. 9.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for information in this case.

If you can help police identify the man shown in the surveillance photos, call Call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

