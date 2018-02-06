Police offering reward for ID in Franklin card cloning case - WSMV News 4

Police offering reward for ID in Franklin card cloning case

Courtesy: Franklin Police Courtesy: Franklin Police
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Franklin Police are asking the public's help to identify a man who used a cloned credit card at two local pharmacies. 

Officials say the suspect used the card to purchase more than $2,000 worth of gift cards at two Franklin Walgreens on Jan. 9.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for information in this case. 

If you can help police identify the man shown in the surveillance photos, call Call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

