Victim identified in fatal shooting at north Nashville hotel

Metro Police have identified the man fatally shot in the head in the parking lot of a north Nashville hotel.

Police arrived at the Ravin Hotel on Brick Church Pike just after 1:30 p.m., where they found Robert Harper, Jr., 50, inside his pickup truck. Harper died at the scene.

Witnesses told police a black man was standing by the driver's side of the pickup after the shooting. He then left in a gray four-door vehicle.

John Early Middle School and Jones Paideia Elementary Magnet School were both placed on a precautionary lock-out this afternoon, but students were released at the usual times.

Anyone with information about Harper's murder or the man by his truck should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

