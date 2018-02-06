Man shot in head at North Nashville hotel parking lot - WSMV News 4

Man shot in head at North Nashville hotel parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -

Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head of a parking lot at a North Nashville hotel

The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at the Raven Hotel on Brick Church Pike. 

It does not to appear to be self-inflicted, and police are searching for a suspect in the area. 

