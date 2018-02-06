Handgun found in carry-on bag at Nashville airport

A loaded handgun was found in a passenger's carry-on bag at the Nashville International Airport on Tuesday morning.

TSA agents found the loaded Kel-Tec .380 caliber handgun around 7:30 a.m.

The TSA notified police, who confiscated the bag and escorted the passenger out of the area.

Firearms are allowed to be transported in checked baggage, but they have to be declared to the airline and must be unloaded and stored in a proper carrying case.

This is the 10th time the TSA has found a firearm in a carry-on bag at the Nashville airport so far this year. Officials said they found 89 weapons last year.

Passengers who bring weapons to a TSA checkpoint can face criminal charges, as well as civil penalties.

Click here for more information about items that are prohibited by the TSA.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.